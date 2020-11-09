Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Tanned Midsection & Cleavage In Matching Bra & Panties Set

Morgan Ketzner flaunted her insanely sculpted midsection for her 595,000 Instagram followers this afternoon. She rocked a matching white bra-and-underwear set for the picture as she put her sexy figure on full display. According to her caption for the steamy pic, she was already looking forward to the upcoming weekend.

The waistband of her panties was pulled up to fit over her hipbones, accentuating the curves in her waist. The bra fit securely around her chest and featured cups that pushed up her breasts, exposing her cleavage. Morgan also sported an oversized short-sleeved shirt with red printed letters that she pulled up to flaunt her body.

Morgan parted her light brown hair down the middle of her scalp and wore it loose waves. She let two chunks of hair fall on each side of her head, framing her face for the photo.

The model posed seductively for the picture. She pushed her hips to the left side of her body, accentuating her pert booty and toned legs. The position also drew attention to Morgan’s tanned and insanely sculpted midsection. She let her right arm rest naturally at the side of her body as her hand rested on the inside of her thigh. She grabbed the bottom of her T-shirt with her left hand and lifted it to show off her cleavage and ab definition. Morgan tilted her chin up toward the sky and slightly parted her full lips as the photo was taken.

The shot appeared to be taken in a field, as there was a large patch of grass accompanied by a row of trees in the background.

The 24-year-old’s fans quickly rushed into the comments section of the post to express their love for her steamy snap.

“Such a natural beauty,” one fan gushed.

“Stunning,” another person wrote, adding a couple of heart emoji to the comment.

“The most beautiful woman,” a third follower stated.

Her latest pic was well-received by her followers, who hit the like button nearly 5,000 times and left hundreds of loving comments within an hour after it went live.

Morgan has been flaunting her stunning physique often for fans recently. Over the weekend, she rocked a skimpy bikini as she modeled for her photographer, according to a report from The Inquisitr. The relaxed vibe the ensemble gave off showcased her petite figure while also drawing attention to her rock-hard abs. Morgan struck a seductive pose for the shot, which has accumulated well over 20,000 likes.