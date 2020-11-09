Madi Edwards Poses With Red Rose In Bed While Rocking Sheer High-Cut Lingerie

Madi Edwards turned up the heat to the max in a sultry photo collection on her Instagram feed this week. The seductive snaps showed Madi posing on her bed with a rose as she sported a sheer one-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Her barely there ensemble was certainly enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Madi’s lingerie appeared to be made of a slightly sheer mesh material with curved cups that clung to her breasts and pushed her ample cleavage out. Her flat tummy could also be seen beneath the fabric as she flexed her killer ab muscles. Meanwhile, the lower half of the suit had insanely high cuts that rested high above her hips and put her hourglass figure on full display. Her lean legs were perfectly framed in the tiny piece.

Madi accessorized her outfit with a few layered necklaces and a gold bangle on her wrist. She wore her blond locks in a neat blowout.

The snaps showed Madi posing on her knees on wrinkled, messy white sheets. A light wooden headboard could be seen behind her, and sunlight appeared to be pouring into the room from somewhere off-camera. The rays highlighted her tan skin, making her look as radiant as ever.

In the first image, Madi spread her legs slightly and arched her back in a way that emphasized her curves. She held the rose in front of her chest and stared at the camera with her piercing blue eyes narrowed. She maintained a similar pose for the second snap, though this time she lifted the flower to her lips, exposing her chest. Finally, the camera zoomed in on the influencer’s upper body as she pressed the petals to her nose and flashed a slight smile.

The post received more than 8,700 likes and nearly 90 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge hit with Madi’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Omg beautiful baby!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful yes, that outfit is gorgeous,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo,” a third follower penned.

“YESSS LOOK AT YOU!” a fourth fan wrote.

Madi always knows how to drive her followers wild. In an earlier share over the weekend, she sported a skimpy purple bikini on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, which viewers loved. That shot received more than 16,000 likes.