‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Admits She Looked Up Clare Crawley’s Suitors Before She Knew She’d Be Dating Them

The incoming 'Bachelorette' star says she had 'forgotten' most of the men she read about ahead of time.

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams admitted she checked out her future suitors online before she knew she’d be dating them.

The reality star, who took Clare Crawley’s slot as ABC’s leading lady after the Sacramento hairstylist found fast love with Dale Moss, revealed in a new interview that she looked up the original list of guys online when the cast list for Clare’s season was first released — and way before she was contacted by producers to fill in for the exiting Bachelorette.

“I looked at them when they were first released for Clare, so that was months ago,” Tayshia told Entertainment Tonight.

“But I did not look them up after that, and I was really happy I didn’t because I didn’t really know what I was walking into…. I had forgotten about everybody at that point.”

Fans of the ABC dating show know that production for Clare’s season was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic just as filming had been set to start. Once production resumed months later, some of Clare’s original suitors dropped off the cast, but many still remained and 16 were still there when Tayshia swooped in to save the day.

Tayshia revealed to the outlet that some additional men were brought in specifically for her part of the season.

“There’s some new faces and it’s going to get really juicy the second that happens. Just wait and see.”

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Viewers know that Clare also had ample time to research her potential husbands when filming was expectedly was shut down. She was also vocal about her wishes for a recast, as the first group of men announced included a large number of younger guys. The 39-year-old, who was the oldest Bachelorette star in the series’ history, ultimately fell for Dale, who is seven years her junior. Critics accused Clare and Dale of communicating with one another before filming started, but The Bachelorette beauty vehemently denied the accusations.

Many fans felt it was unfair that Tayshia had any of the men that were initially chosen for Clare to begin with.

In an interview with Variety, ABC executive Rob Mills said Tayshia and Clare aren’t as different as one might think on the “surface,” so it wasn’t a stretch for most of the suitors to date either woman.

“You have to remember that we cast a lot of guys that weren’t necessarily announced for Clare because she was announced as The Bachelorette so late, ” he added. “So some of these guys would have been there for someone else that was chosen as the lead, anyway.