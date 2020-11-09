Dakota Fanning Shows Off Flat Tummy And Tiny Waist In A Bandeau Top & Leather Pants For ‘Heroine’ Magazine

The actress rocked an edgy look in the steamy shot.

Dakota Fanning steamed up her Instagram page on Monday with several photos from her recent feature in Heroine Magazine. The actress shared a total of eight images with her 3.2 million followers, though there was one snap in particular that stood out more than the rest.

The 26-year-old curated two separate posts to announce the release of her issue of the publication, with one solely dedicated to her “favorite” snap from the photo shoot. She posed in a large room for the image that was furnished with a tall shelf full of unique chachkies, as well as a small coffee table. She sat on the carpeted floor and leaned up against the edge of a pink velvet chair and stretched one of her legs out in front of her while gazing back at the camera with an intense and sultry stare.

Dakota looked hotter than ever as she worked the camera in an all-black ensemble. The look included a tiny bandeau top that wrapped tightly around her chest, emphasizing her slender frame. The piece had a low-cut neckline and thin shoulder straps that just barely peeked out from underneath her long, platinum locks as they spilled messily over her toned shoulders. It was cropped right underneath her bust, leaving her toned midsection and tiny waist completely exposed for her fans to admire.

The Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star also sported a pair of black leather pants in the steamy shot. The bottoms appeared to be a jogger style and were slightly baggy over her lean legs but were still able to hug her curves in all of the right ways. Its waistband was cinched tightly around her hips thanks to a thick tie-belt that further highlighted her flat tummy. She tucked them into a pair of black combat boots that gave her outfit an edgy vibe.

Fans had nothing but love for the sneak peek of Dakota’s Heroine Magazine appearance, showering it with nearly 135,000 likes within just three hours of going live to her feed. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the star’s jaw-dropping display.

“Yaaas! Queen!” one person wrote, adding a string of red heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Absolutely beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Everything about this photo is rad,” a third follower remarked.

“You look like a total bada**! Love it!” added a fourth admirer.

While Dakota does not post on a regular basis, her social media appearances always seem to fare well with her fans. Last month, the star shared an artsy selfie in which she stripped down to a pink bra and panties for a good cause. The upload proved extremely popular, racking up more than 344,000 likes and 2,126 comments to date.