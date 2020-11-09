Boris Johnson Says People Should Not ‘Rely’ On Vaccine News Just Yet

The UK Prime Minister warned there were still obstacles ahead.

Boris Johnson urged people to be cautious following news that a new Covid-19 vaccine could be underway before the end of the year.

According to BBC News, the U.K. Prime Minister said that the news regarding a new coronavirus vaccine trial, which demonstrated successful results, were positive but that people should not “rely” on them as a “solution” because there was still a lot of work to be done ahead. Johnson said these were still “very, very early days” in the process of making a safe and efficient vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

“The biggest mistake we could make now would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment,” the British prime minister said during a conference on Monday at Downing Street.

“I remain buoyantly optimistic about the prospects of this country next year. I just don’t want to let people run away with the idea that this development is a home run, a slam dunk, a shot to the back of the net, yet. There is a long way before we have got this thing beat,” he added, as per Sky News.

Johnson spoke just days after England entered a new nationwide, month-long lockdown, which is meant to end on December 2, as The Telegraph reported. He said that the scientific developments in regards to a possible Covid-19 vaccine “cleared one significant hurdle,” but that there are still several obstacles ahead before the pandemic can be considered under control. The PM spoke in a cautious tone, urging British citizens to continue following the government-imposed restrictions.

As per the BBC report, the deputy chief medical officer for England, Prof. Jonathan Van-Tam, called the news a “very important scientific breakthrough,” but claimed he was not sure whether the vaccine would be made available by Christmas time.

While Prof. Van-Tam hailed the discovery, he explained it had no impact on the current epidemic wave that the U.K. is going through. He too stressed the importance of keeping the guard up and following the lockdown measures, and added that elderly people would be prioritized. The scientist said that the United Kingdom had put forward an order of 40 million vaccine doses, which is enough to vaccinate up to 20 million people.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new vaccine was developed by U.S. pharma giant Pfizer and German-based BioNTech. On Monday, Pfizer’s CEO announced that the vaccine passed another trial and was over 90 percent effective at stopping Covid-19, saying that no adverse health effects were observed.