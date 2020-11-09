Brit Manuela Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Impossibly Small Tie-Dye Bikini

Model and social media influencer Brit Manuela flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy tie-dye bikini that left little to the imagination. The model added the scorching series of four photos to her Instagram feed on November 9, serving up the perfect Monday afternoon treat.

The first image captured Brit posed in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Malibu, California. Brit posed on a sandy beach, appearing to be under a bridge or large structure of some sort. The model faced her chest toward the camera, placing both arms near her ears, and brushing her hair behind them. The second photo captured Brit with her figure turned slightly in profile as she rested both hands on her hips. In the last two images, Brit stood directly in front of the lens, ensuring that her audience could see her fit figure.

Brit sported a skimpy tie-dye bikini that perfectly suited her frame. The garment had different splashes of blue and purple, and it was patterned with butterflies. A tag in the post indicated that the skimpy swimwear was from Oh Polly. She rocked a traditional triangle top with thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders on her upper-half, leaving her slender arms on full display. Its cups were impossibly small and spaced far apart, teasing more than a glimpse of cleavage.

The bottom of her suit was just as hot, and it was patterned with the same trendy design. It boasted thin, string sides that were worn over her hipbones, highlighting her tiny waist and flat tummy. The high-rise design also showed off her shapely thighs in their entirety. Brit wore her long, brunette locks with a middle part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a gold necklace with a circular pendant as her only visible one.

Brit also added an inspirational quote to the caption to the image and made sure to tag the swim retailer. Fans have been far from shy about sharing their love for the skin-baring snaps. Within minutes, the update has earned more than 6,000 likes and 140-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most quickly complimented her bombshell body while a few more asked questions about the swimwear.

“Girl you literally know what to say! Love this and you,” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“So pretty and cool wearing that bikini,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Lord have mercy,” another exclaimed, adding a trio of heart-eye emoji.

“ITS THE BODY AND MIND FOR ME,” one more wrote.