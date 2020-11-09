Charly Jordan Bares Her Booty On The Beach In A Cheeky Black Bikini & Chunky Sweater

The model's outfit had the perfect mix of summer and fall styles.

Charly Jordan returned to her Instagram page on Monday, November 9 to show how she was mixing summer and fall fashion for a trip to the beach. The model and TikTok star took to her account just moments ago to debut her unique look in a hot new series of photos that has already been showered with love.

The 21-year-old did not share the location of the photo shoot, though she was likely somewhere in California, as she noted in the caption that she would be visiting a turtle sanctuary in Ojai later in the day. She was seen romping around the shore of a beautiful beach in the quadruple-pic update, looking stunning and carefree as the waves flowed in around her. In one image, she stretched both her arms out to the side and flipped the bird as she stuck her tongue out at the camera in a flirty manner.

Of course, a day on by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Charly’s certainly did not disappoint. She rocked a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms as she splashed through the shallow water that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off the influencer’s sculpted thighs and lean legs, while its cheeky cut offered a good view of her pert derriere.

It had gold ring accents along its waistband, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist. A set of long tassels fell from each side, drawing attention to her curvy hips as they gently blew in the wind around her body.

Though it appeared to be a bright and sunny day for a photo op on the beach, the model opted to layer up to fight the fall chill that seemed to be in the air. She wore a chunky beige sweater rather than a bikini top, which had a thick turtle neckline and slightly oversized sleeves. Its boxy cut fell loosely over her chest and rib cage, helping to further accentuate her slender frame. It hit just above her navel, treating her audience to a peek at her flat tummy and abs as well.

The multi-slide upload quickly garnered attention from Charly’s 3.7 million followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower the social media sensation with love.

“Ur the definition of perfection,” one person wrote.

“She is a queen!” declared another fan.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL ILY,” a third follower remarked.

“Literal goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 136,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live.