Jenna Jenovich Poses In An Orange Satin Bikini

Jenna Jenovich let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram snap on Monday afternoon. The stunning brunette looked fantastic as she opted for a glam bathing suit.

In the sexy snap, Jenna was sure to turn heads as she posed in an orange satin bikini. The top featured a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps also added a bit of sparkle with jeweled embellishments that helped to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. The straps also wrapped snugly around her midsection.

The matching bikini bottoms included jeweled elements as well. The garment rested high over her voluptuous hips and hugged her tiny waist while accentuating her flat tummy, impressive abs, and muscular hips in the process. She added a bit more flair to the ensemble with gold bangle bracelets on her wrists.

Jenna sat on her knees on top of a white beach towel for the shot. She had her legs apart and rested both of her hands over her thighs. She pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest out as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, some lush, green foliage could be seen. In the caption of the post, Jenna told her fans to keep their wild spirit. She also geotagged her location as Miami, Florida.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Jenna’s over 2.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photo by clicking the like button more than 2,800 times within the first 35 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left nearly 70 messages about the post during that time.

“Loveeee this one on you babe,” one follower declared.

“Hotness at it’s very best,” another wrote.

“Lovely stunningly beautiful you look fabulous,” a third user gushed.

“Good morning @jennajenovich you’re a beautiful, wild, untameable jungle queen. Have a safe healthy week sweetheart,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snapshots. She’s often seen sporting body-baring ensembles that flaunt her epic physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna recently dropped the jaws of her followers while wearing a tight black dress that contoured to her curves. That post was also a popular one among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 200 comments.