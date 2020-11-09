Lauren Drain Struts Her Stuff, Flaunts Her Incredible Derrière In Thong Bikini

Fitness guru and popular influencer Lauren Drain has a body that she can be proud of, and she often shows if off on social media. On Monday, she kicked off the week with a video that saw her flaunting her fabulous derrière while she wore a skimpy bikini while she strutted her stuff on the beach.

Lauren’s update was geotagged in Tulum, Mexico. She was on the beach with a large rock outcropping in the distance. The ocean was off to one side of the frame. The sky looked clear, and it appeared to be a perfect day to spend some time in the sun. The clip captured her as she walked away from the lens.

Because the front of Lauren’s body was never seen, it was impossible to know what the front of her bikini looked like. That being said, it was definitely skimpy. A gold strap around the middle of her back was all that was visible of the top. The bottoms had a printed purple pattern on them, and they were trimmed with gold with gold side straps that sat low on her hips. A ruched seam down the middle of them accentuated her perky cheeks.

The video began with Lauren standing while she looked off to one side, gazing at the ocean. She tossed her wavy blond hair to one side before she began to walk along the beach. The wind blew her long locks away from her body, showing of her fit physique. With the sun shining down on her skin, her tan popped.

As the waves rolled ashore, Lauren sashayed, showing off her shapely backside proudly. Along with her butt, she also flaunted her slim waistline, toned thighs and muscular back as she stepped into the sand and left a trail of deep footprints behind her. The sun cast her shadow on the sand.

The camera then zoomed away from Lauren as she stepped closer to the outcropping giving her followers a better view of the tropical surroundings.

In the caption, Lauren promoted her fitness program.

“You’re simply so beautiful,” one of her admirers wrote with three red hearts.

Lauren, who just became a mother, looks incredible in a bikini. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she must own dozens of bathing suits in every style and color.

Last month, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a turquoise bikini and a pair of high heels while posing with her daughter on her hip.