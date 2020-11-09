Tyra Banks Teases Iconic Green Outfit As She Channels An Acting & Music Icon For ‘DWTS’ Week 9 Entrance

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host will pay homage to an entertainment icon in what could be a jaw-dropping dress.

Tyra Banks is attempting to outdo the glamorous looks she showed off last week on Dancing with the Stars. The supermodel turned TV host teased an iconic outfit for Monday’s Icons Night as she gets ready to open the show in her own unique way.

In a new Instagram post, Tyra, 46, shared a pic of the over-the-top tulle layered gown that she wore last week on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition as well as the neon followup she later took the stage in.

In the caption to the post, Tyra noted that while her stylist put her in her favorite color, yellow, last Monday, this week he’ll be putting her in an outfit fit for an acting and music icon for the live episode.

Tyra also revealed that she will be showing off two costumes this week and that her opening outfit will be green.

In the comments section, fans speculated on which musical star Tyra will channel.

“Probably Beyoncé,” one follower wrote.

“Gotta be Whitney Houston,” another added.

Others noted that Tyra is the star no matter who she dresses as.

“Slaying the [Dancing With the Stars] floor with those runway walk entrances. SUPERMODEL,” one fan wrote.

“You’re really good about making everything about you,” another commented. “It’s rather impressive, honestly.”

For Icons Night, the remaining seven DWTS couples will pay tribute to music icons. But a press release for the show teased that Tyra will do the same. The new host will be making a catwalk-style entrance into the ballroom to the 2020 Jennifer Lopez hit, “Jenny from the Block, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

With her new tease that her entrance dress will be green, it wouldn’t be a total shock if Tyra pays homage to the most iconic J-Lo dress of all: The headline-making high-slit green Versace gown she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000. The famous sheer dress, printed with a tropical leaf pattern, plunged well past the then-31-year-old singer’s belly button as she appeared onstage at the Grammys 20 years ago.

It will be interesting to see how far Tyra will go when channeling J-Lo.

Last Monday, she channeled superstar singer Rihanna in her own way. Before debuting the yellow gown, Tyra told Entertainment Tonight the dress was “so much” that she almost “killed it” to save it for the finale. Once she decided to wear it, she teased it would remind everyone of the “Umbrella” singer’s most memorable past looks.

“I know you guys are gonna think Rihanna. So maybe this is the cousin dress to the Met Gala dress that she wore,” she said.