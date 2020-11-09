Four Explosive ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Summer’s Unexpected Competition

Four explosive The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for November 9 through 13 tease Sally and Summer’s clash over Kyle. After a romantic proposal, Abby’s world takes on a nightmarish quality when Chance is injured. Phyllis finds out yet another secret, and she leverages it for her own benefit. Finally, Amanda leans on Devon for comfort.

Summer Senses Competition For Kyle

Sally Spectra is making impressions all over Genoa City, but not everyone is enamored with the newest resident of Genoa City. According to SheKnows Soaps, Summer (Hunter King) isn’t thrilled about some of the moves Sally is making even though the redhead tried to make friends with her last week. Summer almost immediately senses that Sally is a rival for Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) affections. Nothing makes Summer’s claws come out faster than that. Sure, Summer dumped Kyle, but she always wants him more if she thinks she can’t have him. The question is, what will Kyle do? It seems as if he may be finally over all the back and forth with Summer.

Abby’s World Changes Instantly

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is on the case when he chases down a lead. Something major is happening in Genoa City, and Adam (Mark Grossman) has a part in it. It’s up to Rey to figure out the key to everything and help save Chance (Donny Boaz).

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is about to have her world rocked. She and Chance just got engaged, but instead of basking in the glow, he had to leave to check on Adam’s whereabouts. Things go sideways while Chance is out, and Abby’s happily ever after may come to a screeching halt. Rey finds himself without his new partner, and Abby finds herself not planning the wedding of her dreams.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Phyllis Learns Another Secret

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a long history of learning secrets and using them to her advantage. She’s certainly the one person nobody else in Genoa City wants to find out something they want to keep under wraps. Unfortunately for someone in town, Phyllis stumbles upon a major secret, and she’s sure to figure out how to make that information work for her.

Amanda Turns To Devon

When Amanda (Mishael Morgan) finds herself in need of comforting, she turns to Devon (Bryton James). The two grow closer, which was what Elena (Brytni Sarpy) feared the most. Meanwhile, Elena unburdens her soul, and it probably isn’t to Nate (Sean Dominic). She still has a lot of introspection to do about what happened and why she cheated on Devon.