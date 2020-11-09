Sara Sampaio Gets Ready For ‘Xmas’ In Tiny Red Lingerie While Posing On The Floor

Sara Sampaio showed off her stunning figure in a playful new Instagram share on Monday morning. In the photo on her feed, the babe sported a red lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her curvy figure and left almost nothing to the imagination. In the caption, the model asked her followers if they’re excited for Christmas to come.

Sara’s lingerie included a textured demi-cut bra with a lace trim and thin straps on her shoulders. The plunging neckline pushed her ample cleavage out at the center as the underwire cut off just below her bust. Her flat tummy was also on full display between the top and matching low-waisted seamless undies as the sides clung to her hips and exposed her shapely legs.

Sara completed her outfit with a silver ring on her finger and a pair of hoop earrings. She styled her brunette locks up in a high messy bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The photo showed Sara sitting on a white and black marble floor in a corner between two white walls. A bright light appeared to be shining on her tan skin, giving her a radiant glow. She rested on her hip and leaned on one hand as she crossed her legs and bent her knee. The Portuguese babe leaned in a way that showcased her curvy figure and pressed her arms against her chest, squeezing her cleavage out even more. Sara angled her shoulders and seductively placed a finger between her teeth as she pointed a side-eye gaze off-camera.

The post garnered more than 117,000 likes and just under 570 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Sara’s followers. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Sara in bright red is the most beautiful thing that you will see in the day,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful and perfect woman,” another user added.

“I LITTERLY LOVE U. YOU ARE ONE OF MY FAVORITE ANGELS!!!!!!!” a third follower penned.

“What an absolute babe,” a fourth fan wrote.

Many users simply shared compliments in the form of flame and kissing emoji.

Sara doesn’t often share risqué photos on her Instagram feed, but her followers can’t get enough when she does. In another share, the Victoria’s Secret Angel went completely topless as she covered her chest with her incredibly long brown hair. That post received more than 491,000 likes.