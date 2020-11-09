Kelsie Jean Smeby Sunbathes In Pink Bikini & Knotted Top

Kelsie Jean Smeby returned to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a spicy new photo with her adoring fans. The Italian model showcased her killer curves as she rocked a skimpy bathing suit.

In the racy snap, Kelsie looked peaceful and relaxed as she sported the teeny pink bikini. The top featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It was partly covered up by a white long-sleeved shirt, which she left open and knotted in the front. The shirt only helped accentuate her chest.

The matching bottoms were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips while highlighting her round booty and muscular legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She added a little sparkle to the look with a chain and pendant around her neck, as well as a bracelet on both wrists.

Kelsie sat on a large swing bed as she basked in the sunlight. She had her weight shifted to one side and her hip pushed out as she rested both of her hands behind her for support. She closed her eyes and tilted her head upward as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair pushed off of her forehead. The locks were styled in loose, damp strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was ready for an escape.

Kelsie’s 759,000-plus followers quickly showed their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 2,200 likes within the first 37 minutes after it was published on her account. Her admirers also left nearly 90 comments on the pic during that time.

“Wow you are a dream come true, a dazzlingly sexy goddess,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful as the sun baby,” another gushed.

“You are a living goddess.” a third user declared.

“The most gorgeous woman ever,” a fourth person commented.

Kelsie is no stranger to putting on a sexy show in her online photos. She’s become known for her racy clothing choices, which often delight her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she rocked a plunging gold-and-black bodysuit with a black belt wrapped around her petite waist. That post was also popular among her followers. It’s raked in more than 7,800 likes and over 200 comments to date.