Noah Cyrus Flaunts Curvy Hips & Toned Abs In Lacy Panties & Crop Top

Noah Cyrus flaunted her incredible figure in two sexy pics that she shared with her 5.9 million followers. Clad in a very skimpy outfit, the youngest Cyrus sibling looked smoking hot in her social media share.

The celeb took to Instagram on Monday, November 9 to let her fans know how she was feeling about them. The “End Of Everything” singer also instructed her admirers to admit that they missed her too.

The 20-year-old wore a tiny printed t-shirt with a crewneck and half-sleeves. However, the crop top was so short that it revealed a sliver of underboob.

Noah teamed the top with a pair of lacy panties. The dark bottoms had silky straps that clung to her hips. She showed off her curvaceous thighs and one of her newer tattoos. The star’s “cowgirls cry” ink added aa bit of the crooner’s edgy personality to the look.

She also put her toned midsection on display. Noah’s abs and tiny waist emphasized her curvaceous figure as she posed for the camera.

Noah rocked a high half-up ponytail. She showed off her beautiful facial features because her hair was pulled away from her face. She allowed the rest of her raven tresses to tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

Noah posed indoors for the photo opp. Behind her, a wall was adorned with picture. There was also very little light in the room, creating a dark and sexy atmosphere.

The first photograph showed a close-up of Noah’s torso. In this snap, she put her right arm behind her body.

In the second image, The “Make Me” singer posed by pushing her hip to the side and thrusting her chest forward. She placed her hand on her hip while looking at the lens positioned below her. She widened her eyes and pouted her full lips provocatively.

The sultry image sparked a furious frenzy among her admirers. The vast majority loved the snaps and raced to engage with her on the platform. The pic quickly racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Others waxed lyrical and voiced their thoughts about her latest ensemble.

“I miss you too,” one of her fans obliged her request.

Another called her royalty.

“I love you so much, Queen Noah. I miss you all the time,” they raved.

One admirer decided to be honest with her.

“We don’t miss you but you are so hot,” they said.

“Your hips don’t lie. Wow, you are so gorgeous,” a fourth Instagram user gushed before adding a slew of emoji.

Noah channeled Kim Kardashian for Halloween this year. The Inquisitr reported that she stunned in a slinky gold dress while trying to pull off Kim’s facial expressions.