Addison Rae Flaunts Booty In Tiny Shorts On Instagram

She posed alongside some very famous faces!

Addison Rae took to her Instagram page to post a fun throwback – and it featured an unlikely trio!

The TikTok star shared a new picture on the social media platform, although it was taken at a Halloween event last weekend, featuring some of the biggest celebrities in the world: her equally-famous, on-and-off-again boyfriend, Bryce Hall, and none other than Kourtney Kardashian. Addison and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are known to hang out all the time, so it is no surprise that they would meet up at the A-list event.

In the new snap, Addison rocked a pair of tiny black leather shorts and some fishnet tights, along with a tie-dye red and white crop top. This was part of her Harley Quinn costume, which she completed with the iconic pigtails and lots of colorful, purposefully smudged-up makeup. She had her back turned to the camera, which allowed for her followers to have a full view of her risky outfit. Addison smiled broadly as she hugged both Kourtney and Bryce, who stood in the middle of the two babes.

Bryce was seen dressed up as The Joker in what appeared to be a couples costume alongside Addison, despite the fact they have not officially confirmed that they are back together, according to Seventeen. His face was painted in all white, and he smiled in contentment as he hugged both girls back.

To his left stood Kourt, who rocked a hot dog-seller costume with blue, white, red and yellow stripes. She also wore a matching hat and a platinum blonde wig, as she closed her eyes and pulled a cute kissing face for the picture. The photo racked up over five million likes in less than a day, with many fans pointing out the randomness of this celeb trio.

“WHAT kourtney with Bryce kinda iconic,” one user said, while another one claimed “Bryce in heaven I just know it.”

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Addison had previously shared some pictures of herself and Bryce during Halloween, leaving very little room for fans to guess whether the couple reunited or not. In an Instagram post from a few days ago, the two cozied up as they posed for some pretty loved-up snaps.

The 20-year-old is also close to the oldest Kardashian sister, and they are seen hanging out often. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they were spotted enjoying a trip to New York City just last month.