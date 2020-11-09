‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Snaps A Steamy Selfie In A Glittery Bikini & White Sarong

Olivia snapped the striking shot while enjoying a day on the beach.

Olivia Brower dazzled her 345,000 Instagram followers on Sunday with a hot new selfie that saw her showing some serious skin.

The 25-year-old proved once again why she’s graced the pages of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue for two consecutive years as she flaunted her ample assets in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination. Her look included a zebra-print top with glittery accents that glistened underneath the glow of the warm sun that simultaneously illuminated the scene.

It had thin, stringy straps with silver hardware that were tied tightly behind Olivia’s neck, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. A dainty pendant necklace fell down the beauty’s decolletage and hit just above her voluptuous chest, drawing even more attention to the busty display. She also wore a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings to give her look a bit more bling.

Olivia was likely wearing the swimsuit’s matching bottoms as well, though they were covered up entirely by a textured white sarong. The skirt appeared to have an asymmetrical cut, allowing fans to get a teasing glimpse of one of the brunette bombshell’s toned legs. It sat just below her navel and was knotted tightly around her hips, helping to highlight her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The model appeared to be on the beach when she snapped the photo, as the ground below her was covered in sand. She held what was likely her cell phone in her hand, stretching it high above her head to capture as much of her sexy swimwear ensemble as possible. Her piercing blue eyes were locked in on the lens, and her plump lips were pursed in an alluring manner.

Many fans seemed delighted by Olivia’s eye-popping selfie, awarding it more than1 7,500 likes after 17 hours of going live. Dozens also took to the comments section to shower the star with compliments.

“Absolutely stunning!” one person wrote.

“WOW BABE ALERT,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful at every angle,” a third follower praised.

“All I can say is nice wardrobe,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Olivia has posed while scantily clad on her Instagram page. She recently delighted her followers with a Polaroid-style throwback shot from her shoot for the 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine in which she flaunted her killer curves in a metallic one-piece. That look proved popular as well, racking up over 15,000 likes and 186 comments to date.