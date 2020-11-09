Brennah Black Looks Smoking Hot In Emerald Green Lingerie

Brennah Black attends Trick Or Treats! Halloween Party: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sponsored by Perrier Jouet and Absolut Elyx Vodka.
Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images
Brennah Black kicked off the week with another stunning Instagram snap. The blond beauty wore a revealing underwear set that drew attention to her insane figure as she stuck a sultry pose.

In the racy pic, Brennah looked smoking hot as she opted for some emerald green lingerie. The sexy bra clung tightly to her ample bust while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. She also displayed just a hint of her muscular back.

The matching thong panties wrapped snugly around her petite waist and curvaceous hips while accentuating her perfectly round booty. The garment also helped to flash her flat tummy and long, lean legs.

Brennah laid on her stomach on top of a couch with a green, white, and gold color pattern. She placed both of her hands in front of her on the cushions and arched her back. She had her knees bent and her feet crossed in the air as she pushed her pert posterior up and looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, some bar stools and green plants could be seen. In the caption of the snap, Brennah warned her followers not to give their heart away to just anyone, but to choose wisely when falling in love.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Don’t just give your heart to any guy, give it to someone who reaches for your hand during a prolonged moment of silence, just to remind you they’re still by your side. Give your heart to a man who pulls you close after a fight instead of pushing you away. Give it to a man who doesn’t make you doubt yourself or causes you to feel guilty for something you didn’t do. Give your heart to someone who’ll comfort you throughout periods of insecurity, when you’re feeling inadequate or lost. Someone who continuously reminds you of your worth. Give your heart to a guy who would never cause you to feel inferior in your relationship, because he’ll do everything his power to make you feel the opposite. Give it to a man who shows genuine interest in your passions and supports you in every aspect of your life. Someone who will go the extra mile to make you smile. Give your heart to a guy who will make you a priority instead of a second option. A guy will follow you anywhere in the world merely because a life without you is unimaginable. Give your heart to a person who asks if something is wrong, instead of keeping silent for the sake of not starting an argument. Give it to the guy who takes responsibility for his actions and apologizes when he’s done something wrong. Someone who doesn’t allow an argument to overshadow your relationship or keeps score. Give it to the man who shows up at your doorstep to apologize simply because the thought of you being upset hurts him. Give your heart to a person who finds time to text you when he’s out with his friends rather than waiting until the end of the evening. Give it to someone who won’t take your feelings for granted and reminds you how he feels each day. Give your heart to a man who will safeguard it with his life, because he knows the true value it holds. Don’t just give your heart to anyone. Find someone spectacular and never let go. ???? Shot by @joeywrightphoto for @posedmag

Brennah’s 633,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the pic by clicking the like button more than 1,800 times within the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 100 remarks during that time.

“Perfection you are,” one follower quipped.

“So ravishing,” stated another.

“Wow love this from you,” a third comment read.

“Love your caption! You are so right. I can’t even believe I read the words you wrote considering how gorgeous you look in this picture,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s revealing photo comes as no surprise to her adoring fans. She’s often seen flashing her hourglass figure in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently drew attention from her followers when she posed in nothing but a sheer black bodystocking that hugged her incredible physique like a glove as she stared out of a large window. That post also proved to be a big hit among her admirers. To date, it has pulled in more than 20,000 likes and over 570 comments.