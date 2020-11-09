Brennah Black Looks Smoking Hot In Emerald Green Lingerie

Brennah Black kicked off the week with another stunning Instagram snap. The blond beauty wore a revealing underwear set that drew attention to her insane figure as she stuck a sultry pose.

In the racy pic, Brennah looked smoking hot as she opted for some emerald green lingerie. The sexy bra clung tightly to her ample bust while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. She also displayed just a hint of her muscular back.

The matching thong panties wrapped snugly around her petite waist and curvaceous hips while accentuating her perfectly round booty. The garment also helped to flash her flat tummy and long, lean legs.

Brennah laid on her stomach on top of a couch with a green, white, and gold color pattern. She placed both of her hands in front of her on the cushions and arched her back. She had her knees bent and her feet crossed in the air as she pushed her pert posterior up and looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, some bar stools and green plants could be seen. In the caption of the snap, Brennah warned her followers not to give their heart away to just anyone, but to choose wisely when falling in love.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Brennah’s 633,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the pic by clicking the like button more than 1,800 times within the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 100 remarks during that time.

“Perfection you are,” one follower quipped.

“So ravishing,” stated another.

“Wow love this from you,” a third comment read.

“Love your caption! You are so right. I can’t even believe I read the words you wrote considering how gorgeous you look in this picture,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s revealing photo comes as no surprise to her adoring fans. She’s often seen flashing her hourglass figure in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently drew attention from her followers when she posed in nothing but a sheer black bodystocking that hugged her incredible physique like a glove as she stared out of a large window. That post also proved to be a big hit among her admirers. To date, it has pulled in more than 20,000 likes and over 570 comments.