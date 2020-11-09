Cindy Prado Smolders In Tropical-Print Bikini With Gold Details

The weather might be cooling down in some parts of the world, but model Cindy Prado is doing her part to keep her Instagram page smoking hot. On Monday, the beauty took to the photo-sharing site to show off her fabulous figure in a tropical-themed bikini that featured gold details.

Cindy’s swimsuit included turquoise, yellow and blue colors. The top had triangular cups that put her cleavage on display. Three large, gold rectangle shapes hung below the bottom of the number, drawing attention to her flat abs. The bottoms had a mid-rise waist and the same details at the center.

The popular influencer also wore a matching coverup, which fell loosely over her shoulders.

Cindy wore her tresses parted in the middle and styled with waves, and she sported a pale polish on her fingernails.

For accessories, she wore a pendant necklace and a couple of chunky rings.

The update consisted of four pictures that captured her standing outside near a column and a lion statue which were situated near a patch of tropical plants.

Cindy’s admirers loved the update, and more than 13,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens left complimentary remarks.

“Goddess of beauty and glamour,” wrote one follower.

“You look fabulous girl,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning so beautiful,” a third fan added.

“I love your photos, you’re a super sexy beauty,” read a fourth comment.

In the first frame, Cindy leaned against the column with one hip cocked to the side and one knee bent. She gave the lens a sultry gaze while she place one hand on her thigh.

The second picture was similar to the first in that it captured Cindy leaning against the column. She stood at more of a side angle while she looked up with a dreamy expression on her face. She placed one hand on her chest while her other hand rested on the outside of her thigh. She bent one knee flaunting her toned legs.

Cindy flaunted her ample chest, trim midsection and curvy hips in the third snap, which was cropped at her shoulders and at the middle of her thighs. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light. Cindy tugged on one side of her bikini bottoms, drawing attention to the cure of her booty.

In the last photo, Cindy leaned one hip on the statue while she posed with one knee bent. She gazed away from the lens with a pouty look on her face.