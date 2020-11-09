Lauren Dascalo Exposes Her Derriere In Black Thong Bikini

Lauren Dascalo left little to the imagination as she shared a behind the scenes video of herself during a photo shoot with her 1 million Instagram followers on Sunday night. The model showed plenty of skin as she wore a barely-there bathing suit in front of the camera.

In the sexy clip, Lauren is seen striking some seductive poses while looking oiled up in a black thong bikini. The skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps that didn’t offer much coverage and helped to expose he sideboob.

She also wore a pair of dark shorts, which she pulled down over her pert derriere to expose her string bikini bottoms. The garment tied tightly around her curvy hips and trim waist while pulling the focusing to her round booty. She accessorized the scanty look with a bracelet on her wrist.

Lauren sat backward in a white rolling chair. She posed with her legs apart as she arched her back and swiveled around from side to side. She also flipped her hair back and forth while wearing a seductive expression on her face.

In the background, a plain gray wall could be seen, as well as a light-colored hardwood floor. A nearby window revealed a swimming pool view and some green trees through the glass.

Lauren wore her long, blond hair pulled away from her face. The locks were styled in straight strands that she tied into a ponytail that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, the model revealed that the photo shoot was one of her favorites.

Lauren’s followers seemed to fall in love with the video. The clip earned more than 16,000 likes within the first 12 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 320 messages during that time.

“Definitely one of my favourites [sic],” one follower declared.

“Incredible physique,” remarked another.

“My sexy queen I love you my baby girl I love you and I miss you,” a third user wrote.

“You have an amazing body, very gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to posting racy content online. She’s become known for flashing her fit figure in a variety of locations while posing for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently piqued the interest of her followers when she showcased her bronzed bod in a revealing monokini while soaking up the sun. To date, that post has reeled in more than 26,000 likes and over 750 comments.