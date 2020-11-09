Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Eerie Encounter With The Lookalike Doll

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 10 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will come face-to-face with her lookalike doll, per SheKnows Soaps. Although she has heard that the resemblance is eerie, Hope will still be shocked to see how much it looks like her.

An Eerie Encounter On B&B

Forrester Creations’ publicist Eva (Kelly Kruger) raved about the doll, saying that it had made waves in Europe and was delighted that it had found its way to Forrester Creations again. She wanted Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to set it up so that everyone could see it. However, Donna couldn’t find the dummy and so the hunt for it began.

Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) had brought the mannequin to the design office and couldn’t understand where it had disappeared to. However, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) solved the mystery when he found it at Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) apartment. Now it seems as if Hope will see her “twin” for the first time.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers tease that Hope will find it creepy. She didn’t realize why her husband was making such a fuss of Thomas having the mannequin in his place. Now she’s beginning to understand why Liam could be upset. She realizes that the dummy is very realistic.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas’s relationship with the Hope Mannequin takes a drastic turn. pic.twitter.com/A4anqE2bBj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 9, 2020

Thomas Blurs Fantasy & Reality

However, Thomas has the perfect excuse for taking Plastic Hope home. Now that he’s working on the Hope For The Future line again, he wants to be able to work from home. He also wants to keep his designs a secret so that he will be able to blow them all away with his talent. Of course, he’s also in competition with Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and doesn’t want his cousin to see his ideas.

While everyone may accept Thomas’ explanation, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) still believe that Thomas is obsessed. They think that he is fantasizing about Hope and a future with her and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Liam and Finn are correct that the designer is unstable. As seen in the image above, Thomas’ relationship with Plastic Hope will take a drastic turn. Teasers indicate that he and the mannequin will share a meal this week. Thomas will pull out all the stops to impress the doll as he wines and dines it.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Matthew Atkinson revealed that his character has a serious condition. Thomas has paranoid schizophrenia and is currently having hallucinations about the dummy. His diagnosis will come as a surprise to those around him, but his strange behavior will start to make sense.