Casey Costelloe Sizzles In A Tiny White Bikini While Celebrating The Release Of Her Calendar

Fans seem anxious to get their hands on a copy.

Casey Costelloe has been hard at work on a special treat for fans — a 2021 calendar featuring some of her sexiest photos. The model took to her Instagram account on Sunday to announce that the product was finally available for purchase, delighting many of her 785,000 followers.

The news was accompanied by a steamy teaser shot that appeared to be the cover page. Judging by the reaction of her fans, they were certainly ready to get their hands on a copy of their own.

Casey posed in the middle of what looked like the desert in the November 8 addition to her feed. She sat in the ground with one leg stretched out to the side while grasping a glass bottle of water in her hands. A view of endless sand could be seen in the background behind her as a gorgeous sunset illuminated the cloudless sky. Her name was also written in loopy white lettering across the sky.

The Aussie hottie certainly did calendar justice, as she brought some serious heat in the introductory image for the product. She looked hotter than ever as she worked the camera in an impossibly tiny white bikini that let it all hang out. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also had itty-bitty triangle cups that teased a glimpse of underboob, while its plunging neckline added an ample amount of cleavage to the sizzling scene.

Casey’s white bikini bottoms were equally as risque. The garment showed off her long, lean legs and sculpted thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It also had a thick, curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The model accessorized her look with a stack of gold bangle bracelets and a dainty pendant necklace that glistened under the warm glow of the sun. A pair of dangling gold earrings could also be seen underneath her dirty blond locks as they blew lightly in the wind around her shoulders.

The shot generated a huge response from Casey’s adoring fans, with more than 7,500 hitting the like button within its first day of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with praise.

“You’re gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Splendid pic,” praised another fan.

“Congrats Casey. Wow, you look so great!” a third follower remarked.

“That should be a billboard,” added a fourth admirer.

The model recently dazzled her online audience again when she flaunted her gym-honed physique in a skimpy black bikini. If the response to that post — 9,000-plus likes and 240 comments — is any indication, her calendar is sure to be a hit as well.