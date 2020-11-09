Corrie Yee Rocks Stilettos & A Skimpy Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Corrie Yee is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her 1.1 million fans could not be more thrilled with the sight. The model added the scorching new post to her feed on November 9, and in a matter of minutes, it’s generated plenty of attention.

The photo captured Corrie posed with her backside facing the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Cove Beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She stood under a wooden hut that was decorated with white curtains and furniture to match. A sliver of the sky was visible overhead, and ample sunshine spilled over Corrie and her fit figure.

Corrie faced her backside to the camera, brushing her ankle with one foot and posing like a flamingo. She popped her hip to the side, helping to highlight her slender figure. Corrie ran both hands through her hair, averting her gaze to the side. She opted for a scandalous black bikini that did a lot more showing than it did covering and a tag in the post indicated that the set was from Dolcessa Swimwear.

On her upper-half, Corrie rocked a halter-style top with thin straps that were tied in dainty bows around her neck and under her shoulder blades. The sexy cut allowed Corrie to flaunt her muscular arms and back while also teasing a peek of sideboob.

She teamed the look with a set of bottoms that were equally as racy. Its sides were thick and snug on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The piece had a thong cut that tucked deep into her backside, revealing her pert derriere and slender thighs in their entirety.

Corrie completed her ensemble with a pair of strappy stilettos that added a few inches to her frame. She pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a high ponytail, adding a pair of diamond earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

In her caption, the model joked about dressing conservatively in Dubai, and she included a code for 15 percent off the beach club where she was posed. Fans have been thrilled with the scantily-clad image, and it’s earned more than 1,900 likes and 70-plus comments — most of which raved over her killer curves.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” one follower gushed.

“The most sensual and beautiful ever,” a second follower wrote, adding a black heart and flame emoji.

“Absolutely mindblowing as ever,” a third complimented.

“You have such a beautiful body and such a beautiful face. You are an Angel,” one more wrote.

Last week, the model put on another sexy display in a curve-hugging dress.