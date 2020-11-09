‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Paris Nukes Zoe With Hard Questions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 10 indicate that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be in the hot seat. The model won’t know what hit her when her sister nukes her with some hard questions, per SheKnows Soaps.

Paris Nukes Zoe

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is a trained social worker. She reads people for a living and knows when people are hiding information from her. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when she calls her sister’s lies out.

Although she’s only just landed in Los Angeles, Paris is already making waves and causing trouble for Zoe. The model was stringing two men along until her sister landed in town. It appears as if she likes Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) even though she’s currently dating Forrester Creations’ sexy COO Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Paris thinks that both men are hot. However, she appears to have noticed that her sister is a little too uncomfortable around the designer. The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers tease that Paris will nuke Zoe and ask all the right questions when her sister least expects it. Will Zoe open up or will she deny that there’s red-hot chemistry between her and Zende?

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Paris wonders what’s up when Zoe urges her not to get caught up in Zende. pic.twitter.com/RkJpdVeQs4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 5, 2020

A Denial Leads To Love Confusion

It seems as if Zoe will deny that anything is going on between her and Zende. After all, she recently spent the night at Carter’s house. She doesn’t want to come across as having loose morals and will probably turn the tables on her.

As seen above, Zoe has already warned Paris that Zende has just returned from Europe. Nobody knows if he’s still married to Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) and he may just be looking for some quick fun. She again warns Paris to be careful around the designer.

Paris cannot make Zoe tell her the truth so she will decide to play the field. Zende has also flirted with her, so she doesn’t see why she shouldn’t see where their flirtations could lead. Her sister denies the vibe between them which means that he’s not off-limits.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a love triangle is on the horizon. Currently, it seems as if it may involve Zoe, Paris, and Zende since they are both interested in him. Rumors also hint that there’s far more to Paris’ story than what she’s letting on. The pink-haired maven has a history of her own that will shock everyone once it comes to light.

As for Carter, he’s deeply in love with Zoe. He wants her to move into his apartment and rumor has it, he may even propose soon.