Aleja Gomez Rocks Cleavage-Baring Top & Tight White Jeans

Aleja Gomez started the week off with a stunning new Instagram snap. The model rocked a skintight ensemble, which showed plenty of skin.

In the sexy snap, Aleja looked hotter than ever as she sported a cleavage-baring white top with sheer nude panels. The garment boasted a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. It also featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of tight white jeans to the outfit as well. The pants buttoned down the front and wrapped snugly around her slim waist as they hugged her curvy hips and accentuated her long, lean legs.

She added even more glam to the style by accessorizing with a sparkling chain around her neck and matching dangling earrings. She included a pair of heels and a white leather handbag as well.

Aleja sat on stool for the shot. She had one leg crossed in front of the other as her elbow rested over the back of the chair. Her other hand held her purse securely on her lap. She arched her back slightly and gave a steamy stare into the camera to complete her pose.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek strands, which she had pinned back behind her head.

In the background of the pic, some wooden tables and chairs could be seen, as well as lighted shelves.

Aleja’s 634,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,600 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 70 remarks about the pic.

“Looking so professional,” one follower stated.

“The most beautiful, total perfection,” another wrote.

“Nice combination of beautiful and elegant,” a third comment read.

“I love this outfit on you. It’s nice to see you looking so dolled up and stunning. I love all of your photos, but this one may be my favorite so far,” a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique in racy photos. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snapshots of herself sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a plunging black pleather bathing suit. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 200 comments to date.