Kylie Jenner Rocks Psychedelic Catsuit As She Crouches In Funky ‘Fall’ Outfit

Kylie Jenner shared her version of a “fall” look with her followers as she showed off her famous curves in a formfitting bodysuit and attention-grabbing jacket for a sultry mirror selfie. The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her quirky ensemble as she welcomed the season.

The social media star steered away from traditional autumnal colors in a vibrant green and black look. She sported a skintight catsuit with a psychedelic pattern that perfectly hugged her voluptuous booty. The boot cut garment flared from the knees down, in an homage to the popular Y2K trend. Kylie teamed the bodysuit with an oversized leather jacket that featured a thick green fur-effect collar and cuffs, while a line of the furry material also ran down the seams of the jacket’s arms. Kylie wore the piece unzipped so followers could appreciate the full effect of the eye-catching bodysuit underneath.

Kylie teamed the outfit with high heels in a black velvet material, while a matching leather purse with a thick silver chain and chunky metallic charms sat on the floor in front of her. She rocked light brown wraparound sunglasses that contributed to the 00’s vibe. Her long blond hair brushed her inner thighs as she wore her long locks loose and in a very slight wave with a center parting.

Kylie crouched down on a gray floor with her legs spread, and her right hand resting on her knee as she captured the image in a mirror. Her pose made the most of her famously curvaceous booty.

It appeared that many of Kylie’s 200 million followers were fans of her fall look, with the post racking up more than 6.5 million likes in 20 hours. Thousands of fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the quirky ensemble.

“You look bomb af,” wrote one admirer, alongside a fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Loving the colour!!!” commented another, who added three tick box emoji to their words.

“This outfit love green on u,” shared a third fan, with a fire emoji.

Kylie’s latest post is not the only time she has slipped into a catsuit for an Instagram post recently. As The Inquisitr reported, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a big cat themed look as she promoted Kylie Cosmetics’ new leopard collection on October 26. The businesswoman wore a nude catsuit as a leopard print pattern was projected onto her body for a super edgy look. This was just one of a number of racy looks Kylie showed off in the cosmetics commercial. You can see the post here.