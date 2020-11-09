Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Debut Fun New ‘90210’ Podcast

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, pals for 30 years, are at the helm of a new podcast that makes it debut today. For the program, they will rewatch each episode of Beverly Hills 90210 and add commentary and funny insider tidbits. Called 9021OMG, the longtime girlfriends will take the time to dissect each of the show’s 10 seasons and bring on special guests that will be familiar to longtime fans of the television series.

In two new images shared with Instagram, Tori was seen as she recorded an episode and in a side-by-side promotional photo of she and Jennie together.

The first photograph was of Tori with a headset on her ears. She looked up and away from the camera in the close-up snap. She had on a royal blue blouse that had a mustard yellow print with a design of yellow leaves atop it. She held a microphone with her left hand. Her fingers displayed a gorgeous manicure that featured light-colored nails. Behind the mother-of-five was a wall decorated in tan and brown tones. Directly behind Tori’s head, a framed piece of artwork hung in a gold frame.

The second snap was of Tori and Jennie together. Tori looked to her left. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and worn in loose, beachy waves that framed her face. Her left hand cradled the same side of her face. She donned a dark-colored dress with a red poppy print with green leaves.

Jennie also wore her hair down around her face. Her shoulder-length tresses fell onto her shoulders. She wore a lovely blue top that featured a floral print in pastel colors. Above the women, the logo for the show was seen.

In the caption of the share, Tori admitted that she had a good recollection of her time on the set while her pal apparently did not share the same memory recall.

In an interview with People Magazine, Tori explained that she and Jennie initially wanted to do a girlfriends podcast. Instead, they expanded on that concept and blended their banter with 90210 stories. Tori shared that she and Jennie would have a lot to talk about and their followers could expect their listening experience to be really fun.

Fans appeared to agree with the aforementioned statement in the commentary that was attached to the post.

“It was so good!!! Loved every second of it! You guys are hilarious together!! Already looking forward to the next episode. Super impressed that you knew why it was called the Peach Pit,” wrote one fan.

“I’m listening now and cracking up!! This is making my day,” claimed a second follower.

“OMG yes,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I enjoyed it and cannot wait to hear the next one,” stated a fourth listener.