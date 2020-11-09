Sarah Houchens Sizzles Wearing An Orange Bandeau Bikini In Miami

Sarah Houchens looked to highlight her bronzed skin in a revealing two-piece bathing suit for her latest Instagram update on Monday morning.

Sarah showed off her sun kissed completion as she opted for a teeny orange bandeau bikini. The strapless top featured ruched material that wrapped tightly around her chest and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high over her curvaceous hips and hugged her slim waist snugly as they accentuated her rock-hard abs and taut tummy. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also on display in the snaps. Sarah accessorized the look with a simple gold ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah stood outdoors with a camera in her hand. She ran her other hand through her hair and tilted her head to the side. The second shot featured her resting her pert posterior against a wooden railing. She smiled brightly and looked downward.

The final snap saw Sarah holding the camera up to her face and looking through the lens. In the background, a cloudy sky could be seen. In the caption of the post she revealed to her fans that she wanted an old fashion love. She geotagged her location as Saint Petersburg, Florida.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 1.1 million followers went wild for the shots, clicking the like button more than 5,200 times in less than an hour after they were uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the pics during that time.

“That bod is just unreal,” one follower stated.

“Couldn’t be more pretty,” another gushed.

“You have a magnificent body and love your bikini,” a third comment read.

“The last photo looks very very amazing,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing clothing in her online uploads. She seems to rock scanty outfits whether she’s at home, on the beach, or hitting the town for a night out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she showed off her gym-honed booty as she posed in a pair of black thong panties and a matching crop top. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 33,000 likes and over 700 comments.