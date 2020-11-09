Bebe Rexha Shows Serious Skin In Plunging Lace Dress And Thigh-High Boots

Bebe sizzled in a lingerie-inspired mini dress.

Bebe Rexha set pulses racing in her 2020 MTV EMAs outfit. The singer shared a sexy video to Instagram of herself posing ahead of the award show on November 8, in which she showed plenty of skin in a seriously plunging lace mini dress and thigh-high boots.

Bebe seemingly pretended she was on a runway. The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker sultrily walked towards the camera as she flaunted her cleavage and bright red shoulder-length hair.

She slowly got closer to the camera, crossing her feet as she stepped in her shiny black PVC high-heeled boots. Bebe paired them with the lingerie-inspired gown, which plunged seriously low at the chest with a fastening in the middle of her torso. It featured a skintight black lace bodice, which appeared to be lined with a nude material, and a large white tutu skirt that Bebe pulled out with both hands.

Bebe stood still and posed with her hands on her hips before showing her 10.5 million followers her outfit was backless as she spun around. She tousled her hair and moved closer to the camera before exiting the shot by walking off to her right.

She sparkled in a chunky chain necklace and matching earrings.

Bebe set the video to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven.” She told fans in the caption that she was building one to the EMAs that night. Her geotag indicated she was in Los Angeles, California, as the ceremony was hosted by Little Mix virtually with stars videoing in from across the globe.

The star’s skin-baring display stunned fans, and they made it known in the comments section.

“MY QUEEN,” one person commented in all caps.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING,” another wrote with a heart eye and loudly crying emoji.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Wooooooooooow very Beautiful,” a third said.

The video has amassed over 304,000 likes and 1,860-plus comments.

Bebe gave shout outs to the designers in the caption. She confirmed her dress was by Christopher Kane, her earrings and necklace were from Shay Jewelry, and her bracelets and rings came from Loree Rodkin.

The singer’s sizzling display came after she called out paparazzi who snapped photos of her at the beach in Mexico when she wore a slinky Versace bathing suit.

Bebe gave her followers a candid look at her body on Instagram stories last week after admitting she found the candid pictures unflattering.

“Here’s my body, no filters, okay. I got a**, I got thighs, okay. But not those nasty a** pictures they post of you,” she said.