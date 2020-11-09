Cardi B Celebrates MTV EMA Win With Smoking-Hot Instagram Snap

It has been a weekend of celebration for the rapper.

Cardi B took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share some great news with her followers.

As MTV reported, the rapper won in the Best Hip Hop category at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards, which was a largely social-distanced and pre-recorded event due to the coronavirus pandemic – much like other award shows this past year.

Cardi posted a picture of herself with the winning sticker on it, and she looked a lot like Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe. Evoking a 1950s style in that specific black-and-white photo, she donned a blond wig that cascaded down her back in large curls. While she appeared to have gone topless for the picture, Cardi rocked a pair of big diamond earrings as well as some white eyeliner makeup and big lashes.

The New York City native thanked the award show organization and said she would be back next year, as she could not be present in this year’s event – not even from afar. As seen in a video recording shared on the MTV website, the award was picked up by radio personality Sway Calloway on her behalf. He said that Cardi “unfortunately” could not be there, but that he knew “she would have loved to be here to say thank you so much to all her fans.”

Fellow hip-hop artist Big Sean was tasked with revealing the winner in the Best Hip Hop category. Cardi was nominated alongside Travis Scott, newcomers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, and rap veterans Eminem and Drake. Also nominated was her pal Megan Thee Stallion, with whom she recorded the hit 2020 song “WAP.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Image

She was also nominated in the categories of Best Video for the popular “WAP” music video and Best Collaboration for that same track. The 28-year-old ended up losing to DJ Khaled and his “POPSTAR” music video, which featured Drake and starred Justin Bieber, in the former category and to Karol G and Nicki Minaj for their “Tusa” collaboration in the latter.

Cardi’s followers congratulated her on the big win, with user @iamjessenia, who is a fan regular on her Instagram page, writing: “Congrats queen!! U work hard & are so deserving!!!!”

“Cardi B is the queen of hip hop,” another user added, while many flooded the comments section with heart emoji.

While it is unclear why exactly Cardi could not be a part of this year’s EMAs, she was recently photographed at American Dream with her baby daughter, Kulture, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.