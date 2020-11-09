Cardi B Celebrates MTV EMA Win With Smoking Hot Instagram Snap

It has been a weekend of celebration for the rapper.

Cardi B took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share some great news with her followers.

The rapper won in the category of Best Hip Hop at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards, which was a largely social-distanced and pre-recorded event due to the coronavirus pandemic – much like other award shows this past year – as MTV reported.

Cardi posted a picture of herself with the winning sticker on it, and she looked a lot like Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe. Evoking a 1950s style in that specific black-and-white photo, she donned a blonde wig that cascaded down her back in large curls. While she appeared to have gone topless for the picture, Cardi rocked a pair of big diamond earrings as well as some white eyeliner makeup and big lashes.

The New York City-native thanked the award show organization and said she would be back next year, as she could not be present in this year’s event – not even from afar. As seen on a video recording shared on the MTV website, award was picked up by radio personality Sway Calloway on her behalf, who said that Cardi “unfortunately” could not be there but that he knew “she would have loved to be here to say thank you so much to all her fans.”

Fellow hip-hop artist Big Sean was tasked with revealing the winner in the Best Hip Hop category. Cardi was nominated alongside Travis Scott, her pal Megan Thee Stallion, with whom she recorded the hit 2020 song WAP,” as well as newcomers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, and rap veterans Eminem and Drake.

Theo Wargo / Getty Image

She was also nominated in the categories of Best Video for the popular “WAP” music video and Best Collaboration for that same track. The 28-year-old ended up loosing to DJ Khaled and his “POPSTAR” music video, which featured Drake and starred Justin Bieber, in the former category, and to Karol G and Nicki Minaj for their “Tusa” collaboration in the latter.

Other big winners of the night included Lady Gaga for Best Artist, K-pop group BTS for Best Song with “Dynamite,” British girl band Little Mix for Best Pop, and rising star Doja Cat for Best New Artist.

These aren’t the only good news for Cardi in recent days: she has also been enjoying the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential elections. Moreover, she recently rekindled her romance with Migos rapper, Offset, just weeks after filing for divorce from the father of her baby girl, as The Inquisitr reported.