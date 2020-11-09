Mariana Morais Flaunts Incredible Curves & Round Booty In Tiny White Heart Bikini

Mariana Morais showed off her incredible curves in a sassy Instagram share over the weekend. In a collection of images on her feed, the model wore a minuscule white two-piece that put her assets on full display as she posed outside with a bottle of S.Pellegrino. In the caption, she reminded fans to mind their business and drink water.

The photos showed Mariana standing beside a thin tree trunk in a patch of vibrant grass. A row of trees continued in the background, lining a large white house. It looked to be a perfect day for some sunbathing as the bright rays washed over the model and highlighted her tan skin. She looked as radiant as ever in her skimpy swimwear.

Mariana’s look included a triangle-shaped top with a small black heart outline in one corner and thin straps tied around her neck and back. The tight cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, while the low back exposed a bit of her sideboob. The lower band cut off just below her bust to put her rock-hard abs on full display.

Mariana paired the top with a matching high-cut thong. The front covered only what was necessary and plunged into her waist to showcase her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew in her hourglass figure. Her round booty and shapely thighs were perfectly framed in the skimpy bottom.

The influencer completed her outfit with some layered necklaces and she styled her blond locks down in loose waves.

In the first image, Mariana turned around to give fans a glimpse of her bodacious backside. She pressed her hand against her thigh and peered over her shoulder with a gentle smile. The second snap showed her facing front as she pushed one hip out to the side and bent her knee slightly in a way that emphasized her curves. The model held up her water bottle and stared into the distance thoughtfully.

The post received more than 88,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Mariana’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“It is actually insane how you look like this,” one fan wrote.

“I could only dream of a figure like yours,” another user added with a flame emoji.

“We love a hydrated beauty queen,” a third follower penned.

“Smoke show alert!” a fourth fan wrote.

Mariana always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another share, the hottie opted for a blue tie-dye bikini that put some major cleavage on display.