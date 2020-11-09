Kelly Ripa Honors ‘World News Tonight’ Anchor & Best Pal David Muir With Touching IG Birthday Post

Kelly Ripa honored World News Tonight anchor and best pal David Muir with a touching birthday post on Instagram. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to the social media site with an appreciation share that included a slideshow of seven photos that her 2.8 million fans hit the “like” button on over 63,000 times thus far.

She expressed her true feelings for her pal and called him an “American gem” in the caption of the photo series.

In the first image, the handsome newsman stood solo in a dark-toned outfit in front of a classic silver car.

David partied with some lovely ladies in a second shot, where he dressed down in a graphic t-shirt and jeans.

In the third shot, David posed with Kelly and her youngest son Joaquin in what appeared to be a helicopter. He and Joaquin wore ear protection atop their ears. Kelly sat between the two and smiled.

A fourth snap showed the birthday boy sandwiched between Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly at the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center in September of 2019.

Subsequent images showed David with a group of pals, he and Kelly holding an infant and the pals as they attended the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in November 2018 in New York City.

Kelly has been quite vocal about the way she loves to show her pal affection on the day of his birth.

In 2017 she shared in a video seen here that she baked her longtime friend a cake. She claimed she used a recipe from a Martha Stewart cookbook for a butter cake with double-layered chocolate frosting. Kelly recalled the first time she saw David report, ten years earlier. and she explained that she immediately emailed him and told him how handsome he was.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to also share their congratulatory remarks.

“The calm in my storm. Happy day to you David,” wrote one fan.

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man,” noted a second follower.

“Happy Birthday to the first journalist I have trusted since Peter Jennings!” penned a third Instagram follower.

“David Muir. May may you continue to lead the way and do it with your special kind elegance and sensitivity,” remarked a fourth fan.