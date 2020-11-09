‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna Stun In Identical Polka-Dot Designer Dresses As They Film Season 11

The Bravo co-stars accidentally wore the same dress to a luncheon.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna twinned in identical dresses over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars showed up at a luncheon wearing matching black and white polka-dotted outfits from Rotate Birger Christensen.

Kyle, 51, shared a series of photos of the lookalike moment on her Instagram page. In the snaps, the Bravo beauties hammed it up while showing off their puffy-sleeved, buttoned-up frocks. Kyle accessorized her look with a black hat as the two pals kicked up their heels for a champagne toast.

In the caption to the post, Kyle joked that she was feeling pretty pleased with her look when her longtime pal walked in wearing a replica. She also reiterated that the two women did not pre-plan their identical styles.

Rinna, 57, also shared a snap to Instagram, which can be seen here, as she referenced the “who wore it better” moment.

“Oops we did it again,” she wrote. “Ladies who Lunch. Parisian Style. [Kyle Richards] and I in the same [Rotate Birger Christensen] dress.”

In the comments section, several famous friends including actress Jennifer Tilly and Kyle’s niece Paris Hilton, reacted to the pics of the RHOBH twinsies.

“Double trouble,” wrote the duo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Sutton Stracke.

“I love a polka dot, this is adorable, added actress Andie McDowell.

While some commenters thought both women wore it “best,” others played favorites.

“Kyle you look great! Definitely, a Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman) flashback,” a fan commented.

“[Rinna] You wore it better though! More tight and fitted to your body! Makes you look extra snatched for the gods! ” another added.

“What you order vs what you get” another joked.

Others simply hoped that the women were finally shooting scenes filming for the upcoming 11th season Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including designer Isaac Mizrahi who wrote, “Please say you’re filming. Missing/needing RHOBH.”

It turns out the ladies were filming scenes for the Bavo reality show when they showed up for lunch in the same $345 dress, according to The Daily Mail.

Fans know that this isn’t the first time Rinna has been a carbon copy of one of her RHOBH co-stars. Earlier this year she twinned in a matching pink jacquard blazer-style minidress with co-star Erika Jayne—and it was also designed by Rotate Birger Christensen. She also dressed up as the pop star version of Erika for Halloween, but that twinning moment was done on purpose.