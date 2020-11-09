Melanie Griffith, 63, Flaunts Taut Tummy In Beige Crop Top

Melanie Griffith showed some skin in her latest Instagram snap. The actress looked stunning as she celebrated the results of the recent presidential election.

In the pic, Melanie, 63, looked ageless as she rocked a beige crop top that flaunted her taut tummy. The shirt boasted long sleeves and was raised high enough to give fans a peek at her gray bra underneath.

She added a pair of tan sweatpants to the comfy and casual look. The bottoms were rolled down to help showoff her flat tummy and abs. They also hugged her curvy hips snugly. Melanie finished off the look with a pair of matching slippers and some small earrings.

Melanie looked happy and healthy in the shot as she stood outside with a friend, who snapped the selfie. She had both of her arms raised up high above her head and her hip pushed to the side slightly. Her head was tilted and she wore a bright smile on her face.

Her pal, Jeff Leatham, wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a matching jacket. In the caption of the post, Melanie revealed that she was celebrating the “glorious” day in Los Angeles, and that her buddy even brought her some flowers in honor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ big win. She showed off the roses in an accompanying photo. In the background of the shot, some green foliage and a small orange pumpkin could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were pulled back away from her head. However, she left her bangs free to frame her face.

Melanie’s 516,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 18,000 likes within the first 15 hours after they went live on the platform. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 350 messages.

“Omg Melanie look at you rockin that bod!!!!! Holy crap jealous lady over here,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous! The flowers too,” another declared.

“We really can smile more now. And breath. Finally,” a third user wrote.

“You look great, what is your secret??” a fourth person commented.

The actress doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her fit figure in racy outfits online. She’s been known to post age-defying snaps that delighted her fans on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melanie recently showed her support for Biden while rocking a teeny striped bikini for a racy selfie. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 25,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.