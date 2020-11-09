Christina Milian Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Plunging, Body-Hugging Dress

Christina Milian hits the beach in a sultry outfit.

Christina Milian looked smoking hot in her latest social media share. She stunned her 6.4 million Instagram followers in a body-hugging dress that seemed to accentuate her assets.

Posing in two different photos at the beach, Christina wore a multi-colored midi-dress that clung to her every curve. The long-sleeve garment was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, as the hashtag in her caption revealed. The singer and actress went braless underneath the sexy number. The neckline dipped quite low revealing plenty of cleavage. It had the illusion of a tie-dyed look with vertical lines of color running down the entire ensemble as it tightly hugged her petite frame. The hemline rose right above her ankles.

Sitting on an array of black rocks in the first photo, Christina leaned back slightly on her left arm. The other arm was bent upwards as she held onto a pink flower that was situated on the side of her head. She had one leg bent with her foot propped up onto a rock while the other leg dangled below. She opted to go barefoot revealing her freshly manicured nails.

The mom of two wore her dark locks tightly pulled back into a sleek style. She completed her sultry beach look with a pair of thick white hoop earrings that dangled from her ears.

The second Instagram snap showed Christina standing in the sand with the calm water as her backdrop. Her dress was on full display. She stood with one leg directly in front of the other, which flaunted her entire fit physique. Her killer hips were accentuated in this pose as well. She rested her hand on her thigh and was once again holding the large flower alongside her hair. In both photos, the clouds in the sky appeared to be moving above her giving the snaps a special flare of realness.

The slides were a big hit among her fans who were wowed by how gorgeous she looked. Many seemed to be rendered speechless with only heart and fire emojis in their comments. However, there were others who managed to get their words out letting her know how much they enjoyed the pics.

“Wowowowoow soooo beautiful,” one of her followers said.

“I love this so much! you look amazing,” stated a second admirer.

“You’re so pretty!!” a third fan replied.

Just a week ago, the 39-year-old modeled another amazing outfit. This one was a strapless printed dress from Pretty Little Thing fashion company. Christina stood with the sunlight glaring behind her in a calm and soothing setting complete with palm trees in the background.