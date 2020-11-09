Megan Thee Stallion Gets On Her Knees In Venus-Print Corset & G-String For Fiery Pics

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new fiery pics of herself. The rapper is one of music’s biggest names this year and continues to slay with her outfit posts via social media.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in an ensemble that featured a Venus print all over. Megan wore what appeared to be a bodysuit with long sleeves. The garment fell down to her ankles and was very eye-catching. The chart-topper wrapped herself up in a corset with thin red straps. The item of clothing was tied up at the back with black string and helped showcase her famous hourglass figure. To complete her attire, Megan put on a black g-string over the top of her bodysuit. She opted for high heels and styled the majority of her red hair up but left the side down. Megan rocked long acyrlic nails that were decorated with a coat of polish that matched her locks. She accessorized herself with earrings and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was captured sitting down with her legs parted open. She rested both her arms in between her thighs while she gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Megan was snapped on her knees on top of a leather orange sofa from the side. She placed both hands on the seat while showing off her curves.

In the third frame, the entertainer stayed on her knees but directly faced the camera. Megan tilted her head down and stared in front of her.

In the fourth and final snap, she sported an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 8,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.9 million followers.

“You look so good here queen,” one user wrote.

“You’re looking TOO good!” another person shared.

“Oooooooh Megan you are gorgeous!!” remarked a third fan.

“A literal piece of art,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pink string bikini that featured a snakeskin-print pattern all over it while in the sea. Megan paired the look with matching bottoms and sported long, blond locks with a middle part. She showed off her belly button piercing and rocked acrylic nails.