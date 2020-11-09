Alexa Dellanos Displays Booty In Black Thong Bikini

Alexa Dellanos put all of her enviable curves on full display for her most recent Instagram snap on Monday morning. The model let it all hang out as she sported a revealing two-piece bathing suit while enjoying an incredible view.

In the racy snap, Alexa appeared to be lost in thought as she accentuated her hourglass figure while rocking a skimpy black thong bikini. The tiny top wrapped tightly around her ample bust and exposed her sideboob in the process.

The matching bottoms were pulled high over her voluptuous hips and hugged her petite waist tightly as they thrust the spotlight on her perfectly round booty.

She stood in a swimming pool with her pert posterior towards the camera. She leaned over the side of the pool and arched her back while pushing her booty out. She stared off into the sunset at a gorgeous view, which included a softly colored sky and fluffy clouds.

In the caption of the post, Alexa simply shared a white heart emoji. She also geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

She looked to wear her long, blond hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back in damp pieces.

Alexa has accumulated more than 2.1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those supporters didn’t hesitate to show their love for the pic by clicking the like button over 82,000 times within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The baddest, no ONE is like Alexa,” one follower declared.

“Oh my wow, absolutely marvelous and phenomenal. Love this dang,” another wrote.

“You are very pretty,” a third comment read.

“I don’t know what is more beautiful, you are the sunset. Just kidding. It’s obviously you my dear. Your beauty is beyond words and nothing can compare to you. That sunset is amazing tho tbh,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in front of the camera. She’s often seen rocking daring looks such as scanty bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a pink thong bikini while soaking up some sun at Dorado Beach. That post was also popular among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 800 comments.