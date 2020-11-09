Courtney Stodden Bends Over In A Tiny ‘Dump Trump’ Bikini To Slam The President

Courtney called the election results the 'best dump' the U.S. has taken.

Courtney Stodden made her feelings about the election very clear over the weekend as she slammed President Donald Trump. The reality star posted a NSFW shot to Instagram on November 8 which showed her in a tiny white bikini that featured the words “dump Trump” over her booty to show her support for President-elect Joe Biden.

The outspoken star got on her knees and bent over in the two-piece to tend to her dog during a trip to the beach. The bottoms featured the slogan in a bold black font, while she matched in a very skimpy, plunging white top with two tiny pieces of ruched material over her chest. The top was held up with thin strings tied behind her neck and around her back.

The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant had her light blond hair in a loose braid and went barefoot on a white towel placed over the sand. She played with her pooch alongside a brown Louis Vuitton bag and revealed her matching bright red manicure and pedicure.

In the caption, she controversially claimed that voting out Trump was the “best dump” the U.S. has had in its history. She added the hashtag “#byedon2020.”

The comments section had some mixed responses. Though many supported the Couples Therapy and Million Dollar Matchmaker star, others called her out.

“Nah. Been following you for years but now I dump YOU,” one person wrote.

“I see your lifetime of making bad decisions continues,” a second commented.

“Your best post in the history of your Instagram,” another disagreed, adding a sideways crying laughing emoji.

“What a beautiful sight,” a fourth commented.

Courtney’s post has received close to 5,000 likes and almost 320 comments.

She also showed her support for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Twitter earlier in the day.

“NOW AMERICA IS GREAT AGAIN #KamalaHarris #bidenharis2020,” she wrote in an all caps tweet, which can be seen here.

This isn’t the first time the singer and TV personality has hit the headlines this month for slipping into a bikini.

Last week, Courtney got soaking wet and patriotic in a very skimpy American flag two-piece for election night. She posted two photos of herself posing in her swimwear and asked God to guide the country as the votes started to come in.

“God be with America while we transition into the future,” Courtney wrote in the caption, adding a number of hashtags, including “#election2020,” “#trump,” and “#biden.”