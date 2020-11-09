‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers & Her Bestie Lizzy Acosta Sizzle In Matching Purple Bikinis

Kindly Myers lived up to her title of “Professional Smokeshow” in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The November 9 upload was the perfect Monday treat for the model’s 2.1 million fans.

The sultry snapped captured Kindly and her pal, Lizzy Acosta, posed in front of a covering of greenery. The social media star geotagged her location at the Nashville International Airport but the image appeared to be a throwback and in her caption, the model noted that she was on her way to “see my bestie.” The ladies posed with their backsides facing the camera and Kindly looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare. Lizzy smiled for the camera, touching Kindly’s shoulder with one hand. In turn, Kindly grabbed the tree in front of her with one hand and grazed Lizzy’s thigh with the opposite.

The women slayed in nearly-matching purple swimsuits from Michis Bikinis that left little to the imagination. The top of Kindly’s suit tied was tied in a dainty bow under her shoulder blades, leaving her muscular arms and shoulders on display for her fans to admire. Only a tease of the front of the swimwear was able to be seen, and it’s glittery cups teased a peek of sideboob.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. It had a cheeky cut that covered a portion of her pert derriere, leaving the rest in full view. The skin-baring look also showcased her shapely thighs. The model styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her hair fell midway down her back.

Lizzy also flaunted her bombshell curves in a similar purple suit that didn’t have as much shimmer as Kindly’s. The swimwear allowed to her showcase her bodacious booty, shapely thighs, and sideboob. Lizzy wore her long, dark locks down at her back and added several loose curls.

In her caption, Kindly made sure to tag her photographer for snapping the skin-baring shot. Fans have not been shy about showing the admiration for the latest snap, and it’s already earned over 1,900 likes and 50-plus comments in a matter of minutes.

“2 gorgeous ladies for the price of one! I’ll take em!!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“What body of dream you are sooo gorgeous and sooo Perfect,” a second social media user raved.

“You are one on a million beautiful as always,” a third wrote, adding a trio of flames.

“Ok I gotta ask – it says Nashville International Airport. Who flies in a bikini? I need to know so I can book flights in advance,” one more joked.