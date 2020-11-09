Saweetie Wows Fans In Crop Top & Skort While Rocking Long Blond Locks

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is known for reinventing her look and showing off her outfits via the social media platform, and she looked very stylish for her most recent post.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a dark-colored crop top that featured a mock neck. The sleeveless item of clothing displayed a hint of her midriff. She paired the look with a high-waisted red-and-black skort that hit at the upper thigh and showed off her legs. Saweetie wore the outfit with sheer black tights and completed her attire with high heels of the same color.

She accessorized herself with a black beret and a silver chain bracelet. Saweetie is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for long wavy blond locks. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a unique design. Saweetie held a black handbag with chain straps. She also applied a bold red lip that stood out and complemented the colors in her ensemble.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured outdoors from head-to-toe. The entertainer tilted her head and raised one hand to the side of her face while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce look.

In the next slide, Saweetie ran a hand through her locks and stuck out her tongue, sporting a carefree expression. She looked up to her right and was snapped from the thighs up.

In the fourth and final frame, the songstress — who is dating Migos rapper Quavo — flashed a huge smile and raised one foot off the ground.

In the tags, Saweetie credited photographer Alec Celestin.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 567,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.3 million followers.

“I luhhhvvv this look *says this on every look because you are fire*,” one user wrote.

“Aww this photoshoot is so cute,” another person shared.

“so beautiful. the best female rapper in the game,” remarked a third fan.

“@saweetie look so pretty and cute love your outfit,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience and making statements with her fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sensational in a floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown which featured a multicolored pattern all over and a thigh-high slit.