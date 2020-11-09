Saweetie Wows Fans In Crop Top & Miniskort While Rocking Long Blond Locks

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is known for reinventing her look and showing off her outfits via the social media platform and looked very stylish for her most recent post.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a dark green crop top that featured a crew neck. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her midriff and had no sleeves. She paired the look with a high-waisted red-and-black miniskort that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Saweetie wore the look sheer black tights and completed her attire with high heels of the same color, which gave her some extra height. She accessorized herself with a black beret and accessorized with a silver chain bracelet. Saweetie is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for long wavy blond locks. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. Saweetie held onto a black handbag with chain straps. For her makeup application, she applied a bold red lip.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured outdoors from head-to-toe. The entertainer tilted her head up and raised one hand to the side of her face while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce look.

In the next slide, Saweetie tugged at her locks and poked her tongue out, sporting a care-free expression. She looked up to her right while being snapped from the thighs-up.

In the fourth and final frame, the songstress — who is dating Migos rapper Quavo — flashed a huge smile and raised one foot off the ground.

In the tags, Saweetie credited the photographer Alec Celestin.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 567,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.3 million followers.

“I luhhhvvv this look *says this on every look because you are fire*” one user wrote.

“Aww this photoshoot is so cute,” another person shared.

“so beautiful. the best female rapper in the game,” remarked a third fan.

“@saweetie look so pretty and cute love your outfit,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience and making statements with her fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sensational in a floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown that had a multicolored pattern all over and a thigh-high slit.