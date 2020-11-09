Shay Mitchell Slays In Skintight Black Latex Pants

Shay Mitchell looked incredible for her most recent Instagram update on Monday morning. The actress stunned with a gorgeous look that was sure to be coveted by her 29.1 million followers.

Shay — who is best known for playing the role of Emily Fields on the hit teen drama Pretty Little Liars — rocked the outfit with confidence, and shared a snap of the ensemble from nearly every angle. She looked like a million bucks in the skintight black latex pants. The bottoms clung to her long, lean legs so snugly they appeared to be painted on.

She added a black top that featured sheer panels over the chest, as well as a matching jacket. The bold look only solidified Shay’s fashionista reputation as she accessorized the style with a thick silver chain around her neck and a pair of dark sunglasses. However, the real star of the show were her black leather stiletto boots, which zipped up the side.

The first slide in the post was a moving photo that saw Shay sitting on a stone structure with one knee bent as she leaned forward. The second shot featured her with her legs apart and one hand on her thigh as wore a sassy expression on her face.

In the third pic she draped her hands over her lap and shifted her weight to one side. Shay stood up and placed both hands over her head for the final snap as the sun beamed brightly behind her. In the background, some tall buildings and trees were visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Shay’s followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 511,000 times within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,200 messages.

“Girl you look like you’re about to kick some a** in the matrix,” one follower wrote.

“YOU HAVE NO BAD ANGLES!” another stated.

“Stunt on us!” a third user declared.

“She’s such a bombshell,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is no stranger to flaunting her incredible curves for her online snaps. She’s become known around social media for rocking revealing looks in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shay recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she showed off her killer legs as she rocked a sexy, yet casual t-shirt dress and a plaid jacket while joking about her pantsless style. To date, that post has raked in more than 621,000 likes and over 1,200 comments from her adoring fans.