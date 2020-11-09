Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Sexy Dress With A Plunging Neckline & Thigh-High Boots

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 11.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap that flaunted her ample assets to perfection. For the image, she perched on a set of wooden stairs with a modern railing visible to her right. She placed one hand on the step beside her and gazed right at the camera with a seductive expression on her face as she showed off her buxom physique.

She rocked a printed dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The garment appeared to be crafted from a silky fabric that draped over her hourglass shape, skimming over her toned arms and shoulders. The neckline dipped scandalously low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage, and the piece had a defined waist that further accentuated her curves.

The skirt portion of the look hugged her voluptuous lower body without clinging too tightly, and the hem cane just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems exposed. However, she accessorized with a pair of knee-high boots in a textured brown leather material, which meant that only a sliver of her thighs were actually visible in the shot.

She placed one hand on the wooden step she was perched on, and rested the other near her knees. She finished her accessorizing with a pair of statement earrings that dangled down her elegant neck, drawing attention to her flawless features.

Her hair was styled by hairdresser and extension artist Jeremy B Hair, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Her silky tresses were arranged in a half-up look, with some of her brunette strands cascading down her chest in soft curls. A portion was pulled up into a high ponytail, with more hair wrapped around the elastic in order to make for a more elegant look. A few strands remained loose to frame her flawless features.

Anastasiya’s audience absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 121,000 likes within 10 hours of going live, as well as 1,852 comments from her fans.

“The girl of my dreams,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You look so beautiful like a doll,” another follower commented.

“Simply gorgeous I’m so in love,” a third fan remarked.

“You look amazing,” yet another follower chimed in.

