‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Shows Off Her Taut Tummy In Black Athletic Top And Tight Leggings

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess showed off her tight tummy in a black athletic top and tight leggings in a new Instagram share. The dancer, who was eliminated earlier in Season 29 alongside Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, posted the new pic as a way to connect with her followers and reveal that there are days when she has to be pushed to exercise.

Sharna looked stunning in the snap. She wore a blue baseball cap over her short, blond hair, which appeared to have been pulled into a low ponytail. Her smile was wide and bright in the selfie, which seemed to have been taken after a run.

She wore a cropped black top which had thin straps over her shoulders. It had a v-neckline and ended just above her ribcage. On her neck, Sharna wore a thin chain with a small pendant.

A dark-toned mask was hanging under her chin after she pulled it down to take the casual snap.

On her lower half were tight, royal blue leggings.

Sharna had a watch with a gold band on her left wrist. In the same hand was a water bottle.

The professional dancer posed in front of a wooden fence line. Several plants were visible along the fence, and behind Sharna was an expanse of green lawn.

She shared with her 859,000 followers that she has to convince herself to go for a run, but after the exercise, she generally feels wonderful. She also revealed that after her workouts, she will partake in meditation and gratitude work to enhance her mental health. In the caption of the share, she encouraged her fans to do something that would make them feel good, no matter what the activity, as a way to bring joy into their lives.

Fans thanked Sharna for expressing her gratitude for the good experiences in her life as they took to the comments section of the post.

“It’s so weird, ever since the election ended I’ve just had so much more hope and love in my heart. Sending SO MUCH love to you,” wrote one admirer.

“Glowing & naturally beautiful you are,” exclaimed a second user.

“Sharna, you are a precious soul,” penned a third Instagram follower.

“I feel the same way. I give myself a pep talk and after I’m done I feel so good,” wrote a fourth fan of the experience of going for a run.