Chrishell Stause Spotted In Public For First Time After Denying She Had Affair With ‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko

The 'Selling Sunset' star rocked a 'fierce' tee as she shut down rumors about her relationship with her 'Dancing With the Stars' partner.

Chrishell Stause stepped out over the weekend after denying rumors that she had an affair with her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Sacvhenko.

Nearly one week after she was eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, the gorgeous Selling Sunset star, 39, was photographed walking her dog Gracie in Los Angeles.

In photos posted by The Daily Mail, Chrishell was seen wearing gray leggings and brown flip flops as well as a white t-shirt with the phrase “Fierce Female” on it. The luxury realtor carried her phone in her hand as she held onto her dog with a pink leash.

Chrishell wore her hair down and had a serious look on her face as she walked her small dog on a sunny L.A. day, hours after her personal life came part of more tabloid drama — and nearly one year to the day that her ex-husband This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, blindsided her with divorce papers.

While her divorce drama became part of Selling Sunset’s third season due to the unfortunate timing of her ex — Chrishell was in the final weeks of filming the Netflix reality show when Justin stunned her with court papers — she dodged a bit of a bullet this time around. Gleb’s wife, Elena Samodanova, announced the end of the couple’s 14-year marriage five days after the duo was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, so there won’t be cameras following their every move this week.

Eric McCandless / ABC

While Elena has accused her ex of “ongoing infidelity,” both Chrishell and Gleb have staunchly denied rumors that their relationship was anything more than friendship. Chrishell took to her Instagram story to wrote that she was “saddened” by the dancing pro’s split from his wife and that it was “unfortunate” that it was spawned rumors about her own personal life.

The former soap star admitted that after countless hours of training with Gleb, they developed a “strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”

Gleb also went on record as saying his relationship with Chrishell was “strictly platonic” and that there were long-standing issues in his marriage.

Chrishell’s “Fierce Female” tee is a far cry from the final DWTS outfit she wore alongside Gleb. Last week, the Netflix star wore a plunging beaded gown as she performed a steamy, bedroom-themed final dance with her hunky pro partner just before their eight-week run on the ABC dancing competition ended. On social media, many viewers noted the duo’s sizzling chemistry.