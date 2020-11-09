Jade Grobler Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Bikini Top & Shorts At The Beach

Jade Grobler added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 8 that stunned her 1 million followers. In the latest post, the Bang Energy model decided to slip into a skimpy bikini top and shorts that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach.

In the picture, Jade was photographed enjoying the sunny weather in her scanty ensemble. She stood front and center with one knee slightly bent.

The babe raised her right hand to her head, running some fingers through her hair. She tilted her head to the side as she gave a closed-lip smile to the photographer. Her flawless skin glowed under the sunshine, which made it look glowing. The ocean coming up to shore, as well as the bright blue sky, made up the scenic background of the snap.

For the occasion, Jade rocked an animal-print bikini top. It boasted fully-lined cups that hardly contained her ample chest with a deep neckline, which showed off her decolletage. Its snug fit pushed her breasts up, displaying more cleavage in the process. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She teamed the top with a pair of acid-washed denim shorts with a length that reached her uppermost thighs. The semi-high-waisted garment hugged her slim waist, accentuating her taut tummy. The waistline allowed the influencer to showcase her belly button ring. The bottoms had a ripped design with the pockets showing along the base.

For her beach day look, Jade opted to wear her favorite turtle necklace, a string bracelet, and several rings. She left her long, blond hair down and styled straight. Most of the strands fell over her shoulders, while the rest of her locks were hanging on her back.

Instead of using words, Jade dropped an emoji in the caption of the post.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 10,600 likes and over 110 comments. Jade’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her killer physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the new snapshot, and instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“You look absolutely gorgeous, and what a beautiful view! You are so lucky to be there,” one of her fans commented.

“You get prettier and prettier every day! Great job on your magazine. I enjoyed your snaps,” gushed another admirer.

“Great shot! You are so stunning, and you look happy. May you have a nice day, you beautiful woman,” a third follower added.