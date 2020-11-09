Winnie Harlow Stuns In Bright Stripey Short Dress With Dramatic Train For 2020 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Look

Winnie Harlow was one of many high-profile names that made an appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards that took place on Sunday night. The What Would You Do? actress slayed with more than one look at the ceremony and took to Instagram to show off her ensembles.

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant made a statement in a short, stripey dress that featured the colors orange, pink, and green. The item of clothing was strapless and displayed her decolletage. Harlow’s garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Attached to the back was a dramatic train that fell behind her. Harlow completed her look with white high heels that gave her some extra height. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings, a jeweled necklace, and rings while rocking acrylic nails. Harlow styled her long, dark, wavy, luscious locks down for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured up-close, gazing to her left with her piercing eyes in front of an outdoor backdrop.

In the next slide, Harlow was snapped in front of the EMAs red carpet backdrop. The model looked directly in front of her and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the third frame, Harlow was photographed further back with both hands on her hips.

In the final two pics, she showed fans how the virtual red carpet snaps were captured. Harlow appeared at the award show via a video link while in Los Angeles but made the backdrop look like she was on a real carpet.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Adam Burrell, her celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, manicurist Thuy Nguyen, Casadei for her footwear, Moschino for her attire, and Gismondi 1754 for her jewelry.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 144,000 likes and over 390 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“Just beautiful I always admire you your confidence,” one user wrote.

“Surely you are the most beautiful woman alive, the most that I’ve seen,” another person shared.

“Wow! How beautiful!” remarked a third fan.

“God has chosen your body as his canvas. He has painted your body perfectly! You are gorgeous!” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Harlow presented the award for Best Latin. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Karol G took home the trophy for that category. While announcing the winner, Harlow wowed in a plunging black dress made out of velvet that featured a thigh-high slit.