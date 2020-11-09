Nicole Thorne Puts On A Busty Display In Animal-Print Bikini

Australian model appeared to be gearing up for bright summer days in her latest Instagram share. In the post, she looked smoking hot while wearing a sexy animal-print bikini with a pair of rose-tinted sunglasses.

Nicole’s update consisted of two snapshots that featured her sitting in a chair. The photos were taken at a close angle, showing her from the waist up, and giving her followers an eyeful of her voluptuous chest.

Nicole’s swimsuit top had small, triangle-shaped cups that showed off plenty of skin. It also had threadlike straps that wrapped around her neck. Because the pictures were taken so close to her, not much of her swimsuit bottoms were visible. That being said, a tiny bit of the side straps could be seen at the bottom of one of the slides.

The model’s trendy sunglasses were unique in that the lenses had scalloped edges. Small, round pink beads dangled from gold chains that were attached to the bottoms of each lens. Three chains hung from one lens while two hung from the other.

In the first frame, Nicole wore her thick, brunette tresses down over one of her shoulders in big waves. She smiled at the camera while leaning on the arm of the chair. The posed showed off her flat abs as well as her ample cleavage and shapely arms.

Nicole reclined in the chair for the second photo. She held her fingers up to her lips a she peered over the tops of the sunglasses with a slight smile on her face. Her hair was brushed behind her shoulder to give her fans a nice look at her chest.

In the caption, Nicole joked about practicality while tagging Sunglass Spot as the makers of the stylish shades.

Nicole’s admirers were certainly loving the view, and many took some time to tell her so.

Wow. you always look so beautiful,” wrote one follower with kiss emoji.

“Sooo sexy queen beautiful pink shades beautiful leopard outfit absolutely gorgeous looking,” a second fan added.

“They are cute as hell,” a third comment read.

“You look so incredible,” a fourth admirer chimed in, adding a red her and a heart-eye smiley face.

Most of Nicole’s Instagram page is dedicated to photos that show her modeling revealing outfits for various brands.

Last month, she put plenty of skin on display when she shared a post that featured her wearing a skimpy set of white floral lace lingerie. The flirty set included a pair of low-rise panties and a garter belt.