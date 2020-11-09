Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Pulls A Pantsless Pose In A Leather Blazer And Heels

The British singer flashed plenty of leg.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards put her toned and tanned legs on show last night as she and two of her bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, hosted the 2020 MTV EMAs. In a stunning photo shared to MTV’s Instagram account before the show on November 8, the trio wowed as they posed together on the virtual red carpet.

Perrie stood in the center and ditched the pants as she rocked a shiny blue leather-look blazer. The 27-year-old looked every inch the superstar in the ensemble, which featured long sleeves and buttoned up over her torso to create a large slit at the bottom.

It also featured ruched cups underneath the lapel and perfectly highlighted her slim waist. She paired it with barely there open toe high heels featuring three studded straps.

In the first snap, Perrie stood with her legs apart and her head tilted to the left while she flashed a big smile and her new bangs with her long, blond locks straight and down.

In the second, Perrie crossed her feet and gave the camera a more sultry look.

Her bandmates looked equally stunning in their own colorful fashion-forward ensembles.

Leigh-Anne wowed in a super short orange mini-dress with ruching over her hips and huge sleeves as she flashed her uber-toned legs in silver stilettos. Jade also rocked a blazer with matching tights in a pink swirl-print with clear heels. They flashed megawatt smiles in the first snap, before changing their poses for the second.

Fans were stunned by the “Shout Out To My Ex” hitmakers and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“The QUEENS, love them (but I miss Jesy of course),” one fan commented with fire emoji.

“They look stunning,” another commented with a crying laughing emoji.

“Look at my queens,” a third wrote.

Others asked where the fourth member of the British girlband was. Jesy Nelson was absent from the award show after pulling out due to illness. She also missed the finale of the group’s BBC talent competition, Little Mix: The Search, the night prior.

But Perrie’s pantsless look wasn’t the only ensemble she wore to heat up the event.

The “Sweet Melody” singer also sizzled in a plunging black tuxedo bodysuit with large blue ruffles on her arms, which she paired with sheer black tights.

“Hosting the MTV EMA’s tonight 8pm serving fashHUN & bangs,” Perrie captioned the snaps of herself in the look she posted to Instagram with a blue heart.