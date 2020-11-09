Victoria Beckham, 46, Flashes Her Signature Leg Pose In Cheeky New Instagram Share

The Spice Girls alum kicked off the week with her famous move.

Victoria Beckham gave fans a cheeky peek at her signature leg pose in a new photo posted to Instagram.

In a new post shared to her social media page, the flexible, 46-year-old mom of four was pictured doing her morning stretch.

Victoria wore a chunky orange turtleneck sweater, skintight dark blue jeans, and comfy bright red socks as she posed on an oversized brown sofa while thrusting her leg up in the air while holding on to her ankle and glaring fiercely at the camera.

In the caption to the pic, the fashion designer told her 28.7 million Instagram followers that she was simply warming up for a long week of WAHM status. She also tagged her famous “VB” pose and gave photo credit to her daughter, Harper Beckham.

The photo received more than 65,000 likes in less than an hour of posting.

Fans know that the leggy kick has become the Spice Girls alum’s signature move, so it’s no surprise that in the comments section some of Victoria’s followers noted that they had seen this particular pose before.

Others were amazed by Victoria’s flexibility and fit physique as she did her early morning warm-up.

“OMG! I’ve tried to do that! I’m seriously impressed at your flexibility,” one fan wrote.

“Outfit, pose and attitude on point! ” another added.

“Extremely flexible while in jeans,” a third fan chimed in.

“Bend it like Beckham!” another wrote in a reference to the 2002 soccer-themed film that paid homage to her husband David’s skills on the field.

Others commended Victoria’s impeccable style even on a work from home day. And a few fans wanted to know if her lucky husband was also working from home these days.

Victoria first introduced the world to what we would become a leg-themed phenomenon back in 2016, according to E! News.

She would go on to strike a leggy pose in recurring social media posts while casually flipping through her cell phone with a towel wrapped around her head or doing her nails.

In an epic post last fall, the designer was dressed in all black as she sipped tea and whipped her leg up in the air while sitting in the middle of a diner.

“Leaving NYC,” she captioned the pic. “Feeling good about my Rockettes audition, fingers crossed!”

Last November, Victoria even struck her famous pose while on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. In a pic, seen here, she was shown kicking up her leg alongside the talk show host.